‘Massive coup’ for Leigh Park ABC as three boxers are set to compete in the semi-finals of the English Schools Championships

Ray Taylor and Daisy Rickard have qualified for the semi-finals in the under-12 category, while Chloe Thomas will compete in the under-14 section at Banbury, Oxfordshire.
Taylor and Thomas are boxing at the under-50kg weight, while Rickard is in the under-30kg category.
All three are local to the Leigh Park area, and regularly train at the club three times a week. Under head coach Rob Ford, they have also visited other sites in the south coast area to train.
Billy Bessey - who took over Leigh Park ABC in late 2019 - said it was ‘a massive coup for the club’ to get three boxers through to the semi-finals.