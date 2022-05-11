‘Massive coup’ for Leigh Park ABC as three boxers are set to compete in the semi-finals of the English Schools Championships

Ray Taylor and Daisy Rickard have qualified for the semi-finals in the under-12 category, while Chloe Thomas will compete in the under-14 section at Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Taylor and Thomas are boxing at the under-50kg weight, while Rickard is in the under-30kg category.

All three are local to the Leigh Park area, and regularly train at the club three times a week. Under head coach Rob Ford, they have also visited other sites in the south coast area to train.

From left - Ray Taylor, Daisy Rickard, Chloe Thomas