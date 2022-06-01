And the Locks Heath welterweight vowed to put on an all-action display against Bognor-based 0-26 fighter Carl Turney.

King, nicknamed The Cobra, will head into the ring for his fifth pro bout since his debut in March 2021. He currently stands with a 3-1 record after losing his debut contest to highly rated Irishman Edward Donovan on a Frank Warren card at the Copper Box Arena.

King has undergone an extended eight-week camp in preparation for his home show four-rounder against Sussex’s Turney.

Matt King, right, celebrates his knock-out victory in his previous South Parade Pier appearance Picture: Barry Zee

And car mechanic King says he has never felt better heading into any of his previous four pro bouts than he does at present. ‘It's been a long camp, about eight weeks, there's been no problems with any injuries at all which is always great. I had a couple of injuries last camp but this time it's been fine, so it's all good,’ King explained.

‘I'm in great shape, I'd say it the shape (he's been in) out of all the five fights I've had. It's always going to be a good show (in Portsmouth), I bring a good crowd - even last time when I boxed in Tolworth - I still had a good 80 or 90 people come up.

‘This time it's a bit difficult because it's the Jubilee weekend so a lot of people are busy, but I've still got a good fanbase coming, I appreciate everyone who's brought tickets, to be honest, it wouldn't happen without them.’

On his previous South Parade Pier outing, King landed a knock-out victory over Dean Wilkinson inside two minutes. Now King is bidding to put on another swashbuckling display in Portsmouth again this time around.