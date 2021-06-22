Max Holden stars as Hampshire 2nds’ T20 cup campaign finishes with home defeat to Middlesex

Tom Scriven top scored for Hampshire in their 2nd XI T20 cup group defeat to Middlesex in Salisbury today. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Victory would have taken the team into second place, behind group winners Sussex, but Max Holden’s unbeaten 90 gave Middlesex an eight-wicket success with 13 balls remaining.

Tom Scriven top scored for Hampshire with 51 off 33 balls, including three sixes and two fours.

But Cameron Steel’s 21 - made at No 6 in the order - was next highest as the hosts, who were put in, were bowled out for 156 in Salisbury.

First XI squad members Felix Organ (5) and Ian Holland (3) were out cheaply while Chris Wood - who skippered the side - hit two sixes in a five-ball cameo innings of 15 at the death.

Tom Helm (3-25) mopped up the home tail.

Holland (2-23) claimed the only Middlesex wickets to fall - former England Test opener Sam Robson (23) and Nick Gubbins (25).

Holden struck five sixes and seven fours in his 57-ball knock, with Scott Currie (0-35 off three overs), Ryan Stevenson (0-26 off two) and Steel (0-30 off three) coming in for punishment.

Hampshire finished third in their group.

Hampshire’s 1st XI are next in T20 Blast action against Somerset in Taunton this Friday.

Somerset skipper Tom Abell is likely to miss the game with a hamstring injury, but both Ben Wells (111 not out) and George Bartlett (100 not out) were in form in a 2nd XI T20 win against Northants yesterday.