Members past and present to come together for Gosport Dolphins Swimming Club Nigel Davis Memorial gala to remember much-loved figure

The first Gosport Dolphins Swimming Club Nigel David Memorial gala will be staged this weekend

He had been a member of Gosport Dolphins since he was eight. His main stroke was butterfly and he finished eighth in the National Championships in Leeds when he was 14.

Nigel started volunteering at Dolphins aged 15 and progressed from being an in pool helper to a level 2 coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘It’s fair to say Nigel loved his swimming and being a part of Gosport Dolphins,’ said Dolphins committee member Claire Kershaw.

‘He was an amazing guy, and nothing was too much trouble for him.

‘If not attending the meets in person to support the swimmers, Nigel would have been at home following the competition online, cheering on our swimmers.

‘He had such a passion for the club and sport that he could have told any of the swimmers what their personal bests were.

‘He would happily get in the pool himself in order to help show a swimmer the technique they should be using.

‘Losing Nigel was a huge loss for the club. He was a man who had a huge heart and would do anything for you, and especially the Gosport Dolphins club as a whole.’