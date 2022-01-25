Ian Carter won his two frames for Craneswater. Picture: Neil Marshall

Paul Merrett was Emsworth’s star performer, winning his game helped by breaks of 41 and 30. John Morrison and Chester Bailey also won twice with Adam Gillen bagging a consolation success.

Bellair X are up to second place, just three points adrift of the leaders, after a 9-3 win at North End Bowls Club helped by braces from Steve Scott, Archie Archer and Karl Smith.

Skipper Andy Chambers was on last for Waterlooville Xcels, and his two frames clinched a 7-5 win against clubmates Waterlooville D.

Xcels had been trailing 5-3 but Tony Horten emulated team-mate Dave Wheeler by collecting a brace to level. Craig Skeggs and Stephen White had put the D team in front.

Waterlooville C and Craneswater R drew 6-6 with Gary Wilton and Dave Pink winning for the C side and Martin Richardson and Grant Vernon doing likewise in reply.

Waterlooville Bananas suffered a first Division 3 loss of the season in going down 7-5 at home to Cowplain Misfits.

Chris Potter and Lee Rendle (31 break) gave Bananas four of their points, but skipper Ryan Houghton and Steve Dewhurst triumphed for Misfits. That set the scene for last man Dean Bates to give Cowplain victory by winning his game.

There was another last game decider as St John Sylvester’s win gave Waterlooville Butler Boys a 7-5 success against Cowplain B.

James Curtis and Pete Gorvin won for Cowplain, but Kevin Davies and James Williamson levelled matters.

In another tense fixture which went down to the wire, Alexandra Bowls Club’s Tony Best won his game to secure a 6-6 draw against Broadoak.

After the first four matches were drawn, the experienced Andy White had put Broadoak in front.

Paul Chivers (Pompey Royals) and Gary Swatton (Cowplain Gas, 37 break) claimed wins in the opening two matches in their clubs’ fixture.

The other four games were drawn with Keith Jones (30) compiling the second highest break of the evening.

Top flight leaders Waterlooville A were held 6-6 by Emsworth A.

Danny Lumsden and Frankie Jakeway won their games for Waterlooville with Bobby Terry (41 break) and Nick Fegan doing the same in reply.

Matt James and Jason Tame both won their games as Portchester X triumphed 7-5 at Copnor D, who had led through a Dave Glover success.

Rob Kirby and Ian Carter both won as Craneswater A came from 2-6 down against Bellair A to draw 6-6.

Bellair led thanks to Greg Jones (38 break) but that was cancelled out by Craneswater captain Andy Boulton (35 break).

Lee Harding and Rob Henley both won as Bellair took control.