Michael McKinson's message to Portsmouth as groundbreaking Stateside adventure continues

The show goes on for the Pompey Problem after the huge blow of his meeting with Vergil Ortiz Jr being canned, following one of the sport’s rising stars being hospitalised with a rare debilitating illness.

Mexican banger Jesus Antonio Perez Campos has been drafted in at short notice, to ensure McKinson gets his chance to shine in Los Angeles on the DAZN screened contest.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a whirlwind period for the former Mayfield School pupil, after being denied a potentially life-changing clash with Ortiz Jr.

But McKinson now knows all his hard work in preparation hasn’t been in vain, as he breaks new ground for his city.

He said: ‘What happened was gutting for me,

‘I’ve trained very hard for what would have been a life-changing fight.

Mikey McKinson, centre, with trainer and father Michael Ballingall, left, and fellow team member Gav Jones. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

‘It was very deflating, but the show must go on.

‘I haven’t got the man I came for, but I’ve trained too hard not to fight. The show goes on.

‘I’m still a normal boy from Portsmouth fighting on a Golden Boy show in LA.

‘I’m very proud of where boxing has taken me, but we ain’t done yet!

Coverage brought to you in association with PMC Construction & Development

‘This fight is going to catapult me.

‘The fight with Ortiz was going to change my life, but this is still huge for me, my family, my team and my city.

‘Since the fight has been announced the support I’ve received from the people of Portsmouth has been amazing.

‘I can’t wait for my supporters to get here and I know there will be a buzz back home in the city.

‘I’m very proud and very grateful, so set your alarms or stay up late - because the show goes on!’

Campos comes to the table with a 24-3 record, with 18 of those victories coming early.

McKinson is respectful of the threat the Mexican represents, after being linked with a string of names over the past 36 hours.

The likes of Juan Carlos Salgado, Alexis Rocha and outspoken American Blair Cobb were touted as potential options.

McKinson was clear after being prepared to take on one of the sport’s most dangerous punchers, he was prepared to meet anyone.

He added: ‘It’s Jesus Campos for me, a big-hitting Mexican.

‘I’ve never fought a Mexican before so that’s a tick.

‘He’s had 18 wins by knockout and 24 wins.

‘I was offered four opponents and said yes to them all.

‘I’ve prepared to take on the best, so I was going to say yes to anyone they gave me.

‘I was the banana skin for Ortiz, now this guy comes in at short notice and is the banana skin.