Milton Park suffer heavy loss in latest round of Palmerston Bowls Cup matches
Milton Park suffered a heavy defeat in the latest round of matches in the Fareham-based Palmerston Bowls Cup.
They were thrashed 91-32 by Eastleigh Red Devils, losing 10-2 on points in the process.
Derrick Walker made a good start against Milton’s Dave Brown, leading 13-3 after six ends. Brown was eventually hammered 43-8.
Mike Barrett continued the theme against Milton’s Tony Hurst. Leading 11-4 at the halfway point, he triumphed 32-7.
Milton’s Mick Molloy won a consolation rink against Robby Bines.
Eastleigh led 10-4 at the halfway mark but, by the penultimate end, Milton were only two shots in arrears. A final end three gave Molloy a 17-16 success.
Meon Valley also suffered a heavy loss, beaten 70-27 (12-0 on points) by Banister Gold.
Banister’s Mark Crompton led 7-6 against Marian Bailey, before stepping up several gears and winning 25-10.
Banister’s Rod Hicks scored in all of the first six ends to lead 9-0 against Adie Booth. Meon hit back but Banister still won 14-11.
Meon’s Chris Batty went down 31-6 against Lorraine Slater.