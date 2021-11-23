Milton Park suffer heavy loss in latest round of Palmerston Bowls Cup matches

Milton Park's Dave Brown suffered a heavy rink loss in his side's Palmerston Cup loss to Eastleigh.

They were thrashed 91-32 by Eastleigh Red Devils, losing 10-2 on points in the process.

Derrick Walker made a good start against Milton’s Dave Brown, leading 13-3 after six ends. Brown was eventually hammered 43-8.

Mike Barrett continued the theme against Milton’s Tony Hurst. Leading 11-4 at the halfway point, he triumphed 32-7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milton’s Mick Molloy won a consolation rink against Robby Bines.

Eastleigh led 10-4 at the halfway mark but, by the penultimate end, Milton were only two shots in arrears. A final end three gave Molloy a 17-16 success.

Meon Valley also suffered a heavy loss, beaten 70-27 (12-0 on points) by Banister Gold.

Banister’s Mark Crompton led 7-6 against Marian Bailey, before stepping up several gears and winning 25-10.

Banister’s Rod Hicks scored in all of the first six ends to lead 9-0 against Adie Booth. Meon hit back but Banister still won 14-11.