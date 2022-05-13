Misfits triumph in Comic Relief charity fundraising Netball in the Community festival

The event, in aid of Comic Relief, attracted over 100 participants, volunteers and supporters. A total of £832 was raised for the charity, organised and run exclusively by volunteers with Portsmouth High School generously donating the time in the sports hall.

Misfits were unbeaten during the versatility competition which saw players move around position after every game. The team welcomed back the experienced Laura Cook from injury to good effect, whilst Jo Tomms brought reliability to each position she played.

Havant Hoops, finishing in third place, gave Misfits a good run but missed out by two goals in their match against the eventual winners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners Misfits

Knowle Hotshots, who came into the competition at short notice to replaced injury-ravaged Swanmore Sirens, were worthy runners-up.

Vicky Richardson, Helen Manuel and Angie Carpenter provided the glue to bring the Hotshots together, recording excellent victories against Panthers (5-3) and Springers (4-3) and a 4-4 draw with Hoops.

Springers and Portsmouth Pivotals played out the fixture of the evening, a highly entertaining 4-4 draw.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock was overjoyed, saying: As always, our festivals are fun and friendly but what really made me smile this time round was the netball family camaraderie.

'Star Baker' Stef White

‘From Knowle Hotshots replacing a team at the last minute to the fabulous raffle donations and netball-themed cakes made to sell, it really was a great reminder of what the netball family can do together.’

She added: ‘As with all our events, we cannot do it without our volunteers and we are extremely proud and grateful to our team of very special ladies who help make netball happen.’

Players from Sweaty Bettys made a name for themselves with some individual awards. Stef White was named ‘Star Baker’ for her Millionaires Flapjack creation in the shape of a netball court. Team mate Rosa Gombera was awarded Best and Fairest Player of the festival, unanimously voted for by volunteers.