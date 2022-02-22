Roger Winkworth, left, and John Taylor were unbeaten as Cowplain Cocktails beat Knowle Rovers in the Portsmouth Table Tennis League.

Expert backhand looper Chamberlain was given a tough game by Andy Tiller, winning 15-13 in the fourth set.

Reserve Jordi Wiesnar, who normally plays in Division 2, impressed in his loss to Chamberlain while Duncan Poole prevented a whitewash.

Portsmouth Purple thrashed Platinum 10-0 with Tim Hampton, Ed Slot and reserve Thomas Pointer unbeaten.

They are two points above Cowplain Cocktails and have yet to face them in the second half of the season.

Jack Smith lost a close four-setter to 100 per cent man Slot.

Cocktails beat Knowle Rovers 7-3 courtesy of trebles from man of the match John Taylor and Roger Winkworth.

Soberton trounced Portsmouth Black 10-0. Dave Woodacre claimed man of the match honours, but unusually for him dropped a set.

His father Pete did brilliantly to shock Dylan Linsell from two legs down and also had a close four-setter against Gordon Giles.

Richard Billings also won a hat trick with his blend of subtle play mixed with possibly the spinniest forehand in the league.

Lowly Cowplain Alexandra played well but lost 6-4 to Generation Iridium in another thrilling contest.

Keith Dickenson (3), Colin Jones (2) and fast improving Cristian Fetcu impressed for the winners, with Chris Corner beating Fetcu and losing in the deciding leg against Dickenson. Chris Bone triumphed 14-12 in the fifth set against Jones.

Emsworth Eagles thrashed whipping boys Knowle Valiant with hat-tricks from Alan Gess and Paul Fitzgerald, but Pete Grubb defeated 60 per cent player Steve Long.

Runaway second tier leaders Portsmouth Red thumped third placed Knowle Tenacity 8-2 as Thomas Pointer retained his 100 per cent record. John Cooper replied with a double, beating Billy Blades in five sets and Dave Wiles in three.

Knowle Puffins crept into second spot by beating strugglers Cowplain Yellow with a treble from Ricky Hensman, including a five-setter against Steve Waterson (2).

Ninth beat fifth as a strengthened Soberton B overcame Phoenix Saturn helped by Dave Kelsey (3) and Tony Nelson (2). Paul Russell impressed with a consolation double and was thrilled to take Division 1 standard player Kelsey to a deciding leg.

Adrian Wong won a hat-trick for Portsmouth Cobalt against club-mates Cherry as their opponents grabbed the remaining rubbers.

Sporting St Clares beat winless Emsworth Oysters 8-2 with Graham Wiggins undefeated.

Division 3 leaders Emsworth Cygnets took advantage of Generation 2 Golds’ bye week by extending their lead at the top to three points.

They trounced fourth-placed Cowplain Crimson 9-1 thanks to Samuel Yu (3), Matt Dennison (3) and Amy Jones (2). Jeremy Wilson prevented a whitewash and Derek Wilson put up a great fight against Matt Dennison, losing 16-14 in the fifth set.

Eastoke Leopards beat PTTC Azure 7-3 with man of the match Andrew Summers (3) well supported by Barry Hartley (2) and Gary Banister (2). Eric Palacz claimed a consolation double and took the doubles with Mark Taylor in four sets.

Emsworth Bluebell Pirates let slip a 4-1 lead to draw 5-5 with Phoenix Jupiter. Richard Stepien was man of the match, winning his matches in straight sets, while Lyn and Robert Harding took a win apeice.

Gilbert Burnett and Richard Hodgson both won twice for Jupiter before teaming up to win the doubles.