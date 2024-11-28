Mixed Spice Goals are latest Portsmouth Netball in the Community festival winners

This time the men joined the women for a fun and friendly evening, with Spice Goals triumphant at just their second festival. Mandelions took home the silver medals.

Jolly Tax Balls and Emsworth Panthers played out the most entertaining game of the evening, at Charter Community Sports Centre Portsmouth, finishing in a 4-4 draw.

JBT led with just seconds on the clock but Gavin Maishman stole the show from far out with an audacious shot, earning Panthers the draw.

Petersfield Pearls had a great start to the festival with Beth Svarovska and Peter Field linking well in the shooting circle to earn a win against Squad Goals.

Team mate Reuben Whitings showed tenacity and determination in Pearls’ win against Hoop Hooligans. Losses against Mixed Spice Goals (6-2) and Mandelions (10-5) meant a respectful third place finish for Pearls.

Mandelions earned some impressive victories against Squad Goals (10-5) Emsworth Panthers (7-2) and Jolly Tax Balls (6-5) thanks to great link up play and shooting from Harry Bridge and Verity Jackson.

They came unstuck against Mixed Spice Goals (6-8) with Polly Darch leading by example in the middle for the champions.

Best and Fairest Player awards went to Squad Goals’ Dwayne Gerald, whose support for his team mates and sportsmanship impressed the voting umpires.

Hoop Hooligans’ Cassie Watts took home the other trophy for her excellent work rate and great decision making.

Netball in the Community’s Debbie Laycock said: “We always look forward to hosting a mixed festival. It was played in the very best of spirits and the feedback from participants, especially those whose first experience of mixed netball this was, has been really positive.

"Huge thanks to our umpires and volunteers, they showed awesome patience and needed a great sense of humour, which really contributed to the fun and friendly spirit we were trying to achieve.”

Teams were asked to make donations to a fundraising raffle. Attendees bought tickets throughout the event which resulted in £264 raised for BBC Children in Need.

Positions: 1 Mixed Spice Goals, 2 Mandelions, 3 Petersfield Pearls, 4 Jolly Tax Balls, 5 Emsworth Panthers, 6 Squad Goals, 7 Hoop Hooligans.

For more information on Netball in the Community events, visit www.netballinthecommunity.com

1 . Cassie Watts Squad Goals.jpg Cassie Watts with her tournament trophy Photo: - Photo Sales