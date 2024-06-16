Mohammed Ashraful on his way to a century for Portsmouth at Waterlooville. Picture by Martyn White

He has scored four Test centuries against a Sri Lankan bowling attack containing the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

He has scored a Test century against an Indian bowling attack containing Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

He has scored a one-day international hundred against an Australian attack boasting Glenn McGrath and Jason Gillespie.

And Mohammed Ashraful has now added a Southern Premier League hundred to his CV in the much lower profile surroundings of Rowlands Avenue, Waterlooville!

The former Bangladesh Test captain struck his maiden Portsmouth ton to help set up an 88-run Division 1 victory.

Ashraful’s 115 contributed to Portsmouth’s sixth win in seven SPL second tier games, but they remain second behind Sarisbury on a points per game average.

With only the top club promoted to the Premier Division, Sarisbury - whose game at Ventnor was cancelled due to wet weather - are top with 19.33 compared to Portsmouth’s 19.14.

Batting at No 3, Ashraful was soon at the crease after Sonny Reynolds had bowled Ben Duggan (2).

That was Ville’s last joy for some while, Ashraful and Carlin Joy putting on 107 for the second wicket.

Ashraful was content to play a supporting role as Joy lashed nine fours and three sixes before he was caught by Sonny Reynolds off his brother Archie’s bowling for a 56-ball 69.

Ashraful, who was skippering Portsmouth for the first time, was eventually out in the last of the 50 overs after hitting seven fours and three sixes off 151 deliveries.

Harry Gadd (33) helped him add 76 for the third wicket and Joe Kooner-Evans (15) shared a 37-run stand for the seventh as Portsmouth posted 257-8.

Jon Hudson, who removed Gadd, Dan Wimble (3) and James Christian (2), ended with 3-35.

Ville crashed to 39-4 in reply, losing both openers for 18 runs.

Gabe Broadhurst (4) was run out by Gadd before the same player caught Archie Reynolds off the bowling of Stephen Warner.

Hudson (4) was caught by Wimble off Kooner-Evans and Dan Birch (11) was bowled by Charlie Collins.

Josh McCoy, fresh from his century the previous week, was again Ville’s best batter.

He hit eight fours in reaching 54 before he was eighth out at 118, bowled by Tom Lewis (3-35).

Ville’s tail did wag, with Ashan Silva (22) and Tim Jackson (17 not out) adding 29 for the ninth wicket