Ioan Moon starred for Cowplain B against Misfits. Picture: Neil Marshall

It was one way traffic from the start as Will Garrett, James Curtis, Pete Gorvin and George Steere all won their games 2-0, writes STEVE TOMS.

Star of the show, though, was Ioan Moon who on the way to winning his brace made a brilliant 48 break. Ryan Houghton’s victory allowed Misfits to avoid the whitewash

Broadoak S.C. climbed into second spot with a 10-2 win of their own, against Waterlooville Butler Boys.

Gerry Wheeler, Andy White, Mike Harmer, Simon Fleming and Lance Cornwell all triumphed for Broadoak, with Kevin Davis preventing a total rout.

Waterlooville Bananas remain top, but only just as they were taken all the way by Cowplain Gas before winning 7-5.

Neil and Gary Kirby put Gas in control before Bananas hit back to lead through Dan Lee, Lee Rendle and Wayne Rendle (46 break). Steve Ball’s draw took Bananas over the line.

Last man Paul Taylor won his match to give Alex Bowls a 6-6 draw against Pompey Royals. Matt Sheath put Alex ahead before Chad Wainwright levelled. The next two games were shared before Paul Tinsley put Royals in front.

Copnor A & E are the new top flight leaders after Ant Lacey’s win clinched a 7-5 success against Craneswater A.

Dan Compton compiled a 46 break in his drawn game, while dad Scott made a 31 break.

Waterlooville A joined Copnor at the top despite a draw at Post Office.

Post Office led thanks to wins from Kev Hardin and captain Jamie Farrow, but James Green and professional Jamie Wilson levelled. The last two games were drawn.

Bellair won their first game of the season, 9-3 against Copnor D. Greg Jones, aided by a 32 break, put Bellair in front before Dave Glover levelled and Copnor’s Steve compiled a 40 break.

Lee Harding and James Hooper sealed Bellair’s triumph with 2-0 wins.

Craneswater Q remain top of Division 2 followed an 8-4 win at North End Bowls Club. Chris Bishop, Leon Kelley and Josh Sawyer powered them into a 6-0 lead and Tony Lee and Adam Gillen added a frame apiece. North End captain Adrian Pledge bagged a consolation brace.

Bellair X are up to second after a 7-5 victory against Craneswater R.

Gary Linter and Steve Scott put Bellair in control before Liam Melia won both his frames. Draws for Dave Riddell and Andy Howell saw Bellair home

Andy Chambers’ brace gave Waterlooville Xcels an 8-4 success against Cowplain Z.

Dean Russell had started well for Ville with a double.