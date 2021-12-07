Dave Woodacre (left) and Richard Billings helped Soberton A to victory in their latest Portsmouth Table Tennis League fixture

Earlier in the season Generation Platinum drubbed Soberton A 8-2 before the latter beat Cowplain Cocktails 6-4. Now Cowplain have crushed Platinum 9-1.

Platinum and Cocktails are now level on points with the same rubbers won and lost ratio. Adding to the congestion, Soberton are also level on points with those two.

Platinum got off to a good start as Mike Cooksley beat John Taylor in straight sets, but it was Cocktails all the way after that with Roger Winkworth and Paul May scoring maximums in a match without a single five-setter.

Soberton edged out Phoenix Satellites 6-4 helped by another hat-trick by No 1 ranked player Dave Woodacre, assisted by Richard Billings (2). Soberton sealed victory by keeping their seasonal unbeaten doubles run going.

Satellites replied through Neil Lockton (2) but Duncan Poole and Andy Tiller could only add one apiece in beating Robin Plunkett.

Callum Shipp’s hat-trick helped Emsworth Eagles beat Generation Rhodium 7-3, backed by Steve Long (2) and Paul Fitzgerald. Kieran Wells (2) and Tim Currass replied.

Keith Dickenson’ treble helped Generation Iridium defeat struggling Knowle Valiant 7-3. Pete Grubb responded by beating Cristian Fetcu and Graeme Smith.

Knowle Rovers crushed two-man bottom side Cowplain Alexandra 10-0 with their line-up of Alan Baldwin, Kevin Smith and Trevor Farrow. Chris Corner was edged out in five sets by Baldwin.

Leaders Portsmouth Red beat Soberton 7-3 in Division 2, a match featuring six five setters.

Billy Blades was man of the match with a hat-trick while Tony Nelson replied by beating Dave Wiles and Alan Saadeh.

Second placed Knowle Tenacity edged out Sporting St Clares 6-4 thanks to John Cooper (3), Tony Emberson (2) and the doubles. Trevor Dodd (2), Dave Morgan and Patrick Gemmell replied.

Malcolm Deacon’s hat-trick helped Emsworth Oysters get off the mark with a draw against Phoenix Pluto, for whom Roger Fearn and James Thomas won braces.

In a mid-table battle Portsmouth Cherry beat Phoenix Saturn 6-4 with a treble by Oliver Matthews and a double by Alfred Matthew. Richard Stone (2), Paul Russell and Jordi Wiesner replied.

Portsmouth Cobalt went level on points with Cowplain Yellow after a 7-3 triumph thanks to Adrian Wong (3), Francis Yeong (2) and Stan Marlow. Pete Newman (2) and Eric Ribovic replied.

Division 3 leaders Emsworth Cygnets crushed mid-table Phoenix Jupiter 10-0 with their combination of Sam Yu, Matt Dennison and Amy Jones

Second placed Generation Gold trounced Emsworth Bluebell Pirates 8-2 thanks to Julian Sheldon (3), Jack Warwick (2) and William Jayne (2).

Bob Shaw’s maximum helped third placed Cowplain Magenta beat Portsmouth Azure 7-3 with Eric Palacz replying with wins against Mike lee and Fred Dowding.

Andrew Summers’ maximum helped Eastoke Leopards defeat Soberton C 8-2. Roy Munday replied against Gary Bannister and Matthew Saunders.

Cowplain Crimson caned rock bottom Cowplain Emerald 9-1 with triples by Jerry Wilson and Heather George. Derek Wilson only lost to John Amey.