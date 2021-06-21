Neal rips through Purbrook top order as Waterlooville claim Hampshire League victory

Waterlooville 2nds skipper Jake Charman is bowled by Alexander Macadam of Purbook 2nds. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Neal ripped through Purbrook’s top order at Rowlands Avenue, dismissing openers Sean Figgins (3) and Matt McGlinchey (0) and No 4 Ben Pay (0) as the visitors crashed to 5-3 in reply to Ville’s 182-4 total.

Richard Nichol (63), Alan Mengham (26) and No 10 Sam Brown (16 not out) were the only Purbrook batsmen in double figures as their side were restricted to 135-9.

Neal ended with 4-12 off eight overs while Charley Croft bagged 3-21 in a similar stint.

Purbrook 2nds celebrate the dismissal of Waterlooville 2nds captain Jake Charman. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Tom Serve had earlier hit an unbeaten 54 for Ville. That made it back-to-back undefeated half-centuries for him, following on from 51 not out against Hayling 3rds the week before.

Seve has now compiled as many half-centuries in his last two league innings as he had done in his previous 90 visits to the crease.

Seve put on 49 for the second wicket with opener Bob Hurt (43) and another 82 for the fourth with Dave Connolly (38) after Ville had been inserted.

Gavin King and Jordyn Shore shone with bat and ball as Gosport Borough 2nds thrashed Railway Triangle.

Bob Hurt batting for Waterlooville 2nds. Picture: Sam Stephenson

King top scored with 75 as Gosport posted 239-5 at Privett Park - with Dore then taking his second four-wicket HL haul of the season as Triangle were skittled for 93 to lose by a huge 146-run margin.

King entered the game on the back of hitting an unbeaten 80 for Borough’s 3rds against Fair Oak 4ths the previous week.

This time King, skippering Gosport, added 102 for the second wicket with previous captain Lee Harrop (34) and 42 for the third with Alex Adams (40).

King was eventually out having hit 10 fours in his 83-ball innings - his highest HL score for Gosport 2nds since a stunning 202 not out against Steep in May 2019.

Jake Charman is bowled. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Michael Gravells (36 not out off 27 balls) gave Gosport’s innings late order impetus with Tom Newman (2-33) Triangle’s most successful bowler.

Dale Paternotte (2-17) removed both Triangle openers in reply before Dore followed up his 5-54 haul against Hambledon last month with 4-17 off eight overs.

That helped Triangle collapse from 61-4 to 77-9 before a 26-run stand for the last wicket - the highest of the innings - took them to 93 (Joe Williams 2-18).

Gosport are now up to second in the table, having leapfrogged a Hambledon 2nd XI whose 100 per cent start to the season was ended by Ryde 2nds.

In a tense finale at Ridge Meadow, Ryde’s last wicket pair added 10 runs to claim victory with just two balls remaining.

Lewis Le Clerq (38) top scored as Hambledon were bowled out for 125 after losing the toss, Frank Gumley bagging 5-22. They had been 85-3, but collapsed to 102-7.

Ryde looked comfortable winners after reaching 82-2 and then 104-4 in reply. But Chris Glanfield (4-25) got among the wickets as the visitors lurched to 118-9.

But No 9 Guy Bonnett (14 not out) and last man James Williams (3 not out) held their nerve as Hambledon dropped to third place.

Locks Heath 2nds remain bottom of the division after suffering a fifth successive defeat.

Replying to Tywford’s 168-8, Locks turned in a dismal batting performance and were routed for just 70 - 25 of which were extras.

Only two batsmen scored more than five - opener Steve Henwood (17) and No 8 Ben Farrington (8) in 35.5 forgettable overs.

Ralf Featherstonhaugh took 4-14 in eight overs, including six wides.

Dave Lemon (2-10) had earlier removed both Twyford openers to leave their score 13-2, but Tom Crowley (47) led the recovery.

Bedhampton Mariners were on the receiving end of two superb individual performances in a 127-run caning by table-toppers Southampton Travellers.

First, opener Ramnik Behar struck an unbeaten 123 as Travellers posted 237-8 (Syge Bologne 3-41).

They had been 110-5 before skipper Shiv Chowdhury (31) helped Behar add 74 for the sixth wicket.