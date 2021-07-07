New players made welcome at Portsmouth Valkyries - and current squad put through their paces by Harlequins Women star

Harlequins Women's star Elle Bloor, front row third from right, was at Portsmouth Valkyries' 'turn up and try' morning. Picture: Mike Cooter (030721)

And some of the current squad seized upon the opportunity to take in a session led by an Allianz Premier Women's champion.

Harlequins player Elle Bloor was a special guest at Rugby Camp for the Valkyries' taster morning.

Several first time players headed along to Hilsea to give the sport a try as the Portsmouth-based club look to bolster their numbers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of Mark Witcher's squad also had a training session led by Bloor on an enjoyable and beneficial morning.

Valkyries head coach Witcher enthused: 'We were able to welcome some girls along who were experiencing rugby for the first time - that’s what it was about.

‘The feedback has been really positive and they’re going to look to come back and train with us as well which is absolutely what we’re after.

'There were loads of positives to be taken from it.

‘It was a chance to have new girls come and experience rugby for the first time, but also the chance for our girls to be put through their paces by a Premiership player.