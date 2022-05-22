New signings help Gosport Borough claim first Southern Premier League win … teenager Feeney stars for Havant 2nds … Purbrook suffer third straight defeat

Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds were dismissed for 129 after winning the toss in the Division 3 fixture at Privett Park.

Chicot (3-40) dismissed the visitors’ top three while Karippai - who played in the Hampshire League for Portsmouth-based Kerala last year - bagged 4-20 off 10 overs at second change.

With Mathew Thankachan taking 4-18, Gosport didn’t have it all their way when they replied, losing six wickets in all.

Viv Richards hit 27 as Gosport Borough claimed their first Southern Premier League win of 2022 against Basingstoke & North Hants 2nds. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

They were given a good start with opener Denzel James - like Chicot, an Antguan - top scoring with a 51-ball 44.

Viv Richards was next highest with 27 as Gosport clinched victory off the last ball of the 38th over.

Youngster Ben Feeney top scored as Havant 2nds claimed their first success since returning to the SPL.

The wicket-keeper - who has played for Hampshire under-16s this year - struck a league best 70 as Havant posted 207-6 at Stoneham Lane.

Feeney held the innings together after Havant had dipped to 23-3, receiving good support from Harrison Barnard (32 not out), Oliver Jones (31) and Ben Turk (27).

With opener Syed Agha (49) top scoring, the hosts progressed to 78-1 in reply. But Agha’s removal - one of three victims for Matty Hayward (3-32) - started a collapse which left Trojans 122-6.

Wicket-keeper Nigel Le Bas hit an unbeaten 42 but the six batters after him in the order only managed 23 between them. And when Steven Matthews (2-31) dismissed last man Tim Felstead, Trojans were all out for 185 (extras 35, including 25 wides) to leave Havant 22-run winners.

Purbrook suffered a third successive defeat, failing to capitalise on a great start against South Wilts 2nds.

Jahanzeb Habib (3-33) helped reduce Wilts to 65-5 after they had been inserted by Purbrook skipper Sean Figgins.

Captain Robert Pittman (51) and Tom Bolam (26) added 66 for the sixth wicket as Wilts eventually reached 176 (extras 33, including 26 wides).