New skipper Josh Hill top scores as Sarisbury claim first victory of Southern Premier League season

Josh Hill hit an unbeaten 45 as Sarisbury Athletic claimed their first Southern Premier League Divison 1 victory of the season. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

After lifting the curtain on the campaign with three successive defeats, Sarisbury defeated rock bottom Basingstoke & North Hants by six wickets.

Basingstoke, relegated from the SPL top flight in 2019 after a season which produced just a solitary victory, were reduced to 41-7 by Sarisbury’s seam attack.

Opening bowler Chris Sanders took 2-16 off eight overs before first change Jordan Wright claimed 3-20 off six.

Dean Nurse was also run out by Sanders after facing just one ball.

After reaching 40-3, Basingstoke lost four wickets for one run before a 32-run stand for the eighth wicket between skipper Dan Belcher (27) and Matt Donaldson (12).

Franklin (2-12) ended that partnership by having Donaldson caught by Hill, and the same bowler trapped Belcher leg before as Basingstoke limped to 95 all out.

Sarisbury’s reply began badly with Tyler Bradley removing former captain Ricky Rawlins (13), Will Bolton (0) and Jack Lovett (2).

When Sanders was dismissed without scoring, Sarisbury were 26-4 and nerves were jangling.

But Hill (45 not out) was joined in the middle by Franklin (31 not out) as the hosts raced to victory.