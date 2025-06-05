New Southsea netball league

By Claire Griffiths
Published 5th Jun 2025, 21:29 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 13:04 BST
Local residents and Netballers Jodie Chamberlain and Claire Griffiths have set up a brand new social netball league in Southsea. Using the courts at Charter Academy Sports Centre.

Jodie and Claire have played together for years, are active committee members on the Portsmouth Netball Association and decided to set up 2-3 different teams which has seen them win back to back trophies across multiple leagues and tournaments.

These teams have now grown into a brand new club Southsea Swifts Netball club adding a fourth team to their roster.

Putting their heads together they have introduced a new Social league on a Thursday at the Charter Academy Sports Centre with 2 games - one at 7pm and one at 8pm.

The main aim for the league is for local women to have a fitness outlet, with competitive pricing and fun with like-minded people.

They have attracted fantastic local businesses as sponsors in The Coastal Kitchen Family and Cosgroves Estate Agents.

So far they have six teams that have joined the new league with spaces for more.

If you are interested please join the Southsea Netball League Group on Facebook or email [email protected]

