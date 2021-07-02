New team manager Steve Piper makes first Wightlink Warriors signing ahead of three-team summer meetings with Oxford and Cradley

Danno Verge takes to the track in his previous spell with Wightlink Warrirors

Piper, who was only appointed to the position on Wednesday, has started shaping his squad for the upcoming summer fixtures by bringing in Danno Verge as the first rider of his tenure.

Warriors have the first of a trio of three-team meetings with Oxford and Cradley at the Smallbrook on July 22 so Piper must move quickly to assemble his team.

After dropping out of the National League for this season at least, Warriors only had summer fixtures officially confirmed last month.

But Piper is pleased to get his first squad member confirmed, with Verge returning to the club where he spent two seasons at in 2018 and 2019.

The Warriors team manager said: ‘I’m delighted that Danno has agreed to return to the Wightlink Warriors in 2021.

‘We have three really important team matches against Cradley and Oxford and I said I wanted to put a team together with heart and determination and Danno fits that bill perfectly.

‘Additionally, Danno has previously competed in the US-style handicap meetings held on the Island so I am confident he will do well in these 'pass-a-minute' action-packed events.'

Verge moved to the island last year and knows the club well from two previous spells with Warriors.

He said: ‘I am delighted to be going back racing for the Wightlink Warriors in some kind of speedway action at Smallbrook stadium in 2021. After what I feel were two successful learning years for me on the bigger tracks, I can look back on 2019 as being a pretty decent year for me and the club in general.