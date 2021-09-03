Newcastle rider James gets it just Wright to come out on top in latest Island Masters series round

Island Masters series round two A final winner James Wright, centre, second-placed Edward Kennett, left, and third-placed Chad Wirtzfeld. Picture: Ian Groves

Wright edged ahead of the classy Edward Kenett, Wightlink Warriors' very own Chad Wirtzfield and the evergreen Tony Atkin to come out on top in the latest event.

Newcastle rider Wright has been a regular to the Smallbrook Stadium in recent weeks, bringing his two young sons along to take part in the Pee Wee events, writes Rob Dyer.

He clearly took note of the fastest line, collecting nine points in the qualification section, although he was outscored by Kennett and home rider Wirtzfield who scored 12 and 11 points respectively.

James Wright takes to the track in the Island Masters series round two event. Picture: Ian Groves

But Wright was not to be outdone as he came home first in the A final race.

Atkin had first pick and opted for the inside grid start while Wright chose the outside slot, with Wirtzfeld and Kennett taking gate positions three and two respectively.

It would be Wright who would record a super fast win, though, with Kennett second and Wirtzfeld behind the leading two.

Surprise of the night was the low points return for round one winner Andrew Appleton.

Mechanical problems hampered his first outing although he did go on to take part in the B final, but was still experiencing bike issues.

Up-and-coming rider Ben Phillips had a great evening. After initially being scheduled to ride in the Wizards versus Exeter Falcons mini-match, he stepped up into the Island Masters main event and was a deserved winner in the C final.

Reflecting on a busy night of racing action, Warriors' co-owner Barry Bishop said: ‘My thanks to all the riders who took part tonight. We’ve had another night of great racing and lots of fun and what a super A final to round things off.

‘It’s really great to have the likes of James and Eddie racing at our track alongside Chad and our grass track friends and we will do it all again over the next two meetings.’

He went on: ‘Can I just update you on Tia Brant and Anastasia (Mouse) Sallee. Both girls took nasty tumbles and were clearly shaken up at the time, but to their great credit, they got themselves up, dusted themselves down and were quite prepared to go out again.

‘I’m glad to say they are both fine and both are looking forward to getting back on track as soon as possible.’

Island Masters round two scorers: Edward Kennett - 12, Chad Wirtzfeld - 11, James Wright - 9, Tony Atkin - 9, Rob Fortune - 6, Andrew Appleton - 6, Nigel Coates - 5, Eric Pike - 5, Ben Phillips - 4, Barry Coates - 3, Dean Cutler - 3, Billy Haynes - 0.

C Final: Phillips, Cutler, B.Coates, Haynes

B Final: Appleton, Fortune, N.Coates, Pike

A Final: Wright, Kennett, Wirtzfeld, Atkin.