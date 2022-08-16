Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having never taken more than three wickets in an innings before, he bagged 6-16 as P& S were skittled for 80 en route to a 10-wicket caning.

But Locks’ hopes of moving up into the promotion places were dashed when Portsmouth-based Kerala inflicted a first loss of the season on title favourites Calmore Sports.

With just two matches remaining, second-placed Kerala enjoy a nine-point lead over Locks - with Calmore’s lead having been scissored to 12 points.

P & S skipper Jon Ashford must have been regretting his decision to bat first when Newland tore through his side’s order. Opener Ian Rogers (16) and Ashford (12) were the only batters in double figures.

Ian Stobbs (37 not out) and Joe Baker (29 not out) took Locks to an early finish in the 15th over.

After 14 successive wins, Calmore’s 100 per cent record was ended when Kerala beat them by five wickets.

Asked to chase 218 for victory, Prajun Kallidil (74) and Bobino Rajan (47) rescued Kerala from 9-2 with a third wicket stand of 130.

Thomas Gerge (38 not out) and Pranav Pathiyarappattu (36) then came good in the middle order as Kerala won in the 42nd over.

Rajan had taken 3-25 off nine overs with opener Michael Cook (67) top scoring for Calmore.

Kerala host rock bottom New Milton 2nds in their penultimate game this coming Saturday while Locks Heath face third-bottom Fareham & Crofton 2nds.

Fourth-placed Sairsbury 2nds received a 161-run drubbing by Shanklin & Godshill.

Seb Egerton-Read (73) top scored as the Isle of Wight side rattled up 278-6.

In reply, Sarisbury were dismissed for 117 - only nine wickets falling as skipper Paul Freidrich, at No 11, was recorded as ‘retired out’ in the scorebook. Chris Sanders (35) top scored.

James Hawley starred as Fareham & Crofton 2nds picked up only a second win of the season.

He took 4-30 as Sway 2nds were bowled out for 117 at Bath Lane, with opening bowler Luke Gould taking 2-9 off five overs, Sam Lindsey 2-14 and Charlie Stubbs 2-60.

Blake Barnwell (32 not out) guided F & C to a six-wicket win in the 22nd over. They remain 16 points adrift of fourth-bottom P & S 2nds, though, with the bottom three teams going down.

Lee Butcher (79) and James Ewart (54) impressed as Gosport Borough 2nds posted 245-7 against Bashley 3rds.

Bashley lost both openers cheaply but Keith Manning hit 61 before he was run out.