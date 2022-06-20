Not again! Gosport Borough batter Gavin King just misses out on a Hampshire League century for the second week running

A week after hitting 97 in a Hampshire League Division 3 South fixture against Langley Manor 2nds, he got even closer to three figures in a high-scoring fixture against Portsmouth & Southsea 2nds.

King was just two away from celebrating his third Hampshire League century when he was caught by James White off the bowling of Daniel Turner. He had hit 11 fours and three sixes in an 80-ball stay at the crease.

There was a happy ending, though, as Gosport 2nds still chased 266 for victory, with Alex Adams clubbing the winning six off the fifth ball of the 43rd over at Privett Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gosport's Gavin King has been dismissed for 97 and 98 in his last two Hampshire League innings. Picture: Malcolm Wells

King wasn’t the only Borough batting hero, as Jayaram Jayaraj struck 90 on his Gosport debut - the pair putting on 182 for the third wicket.

Jararaj started the 2022 grassroots season with Devizes in the Wiltshire League, hitting 40, 73 and 76 in his three second tier appearances.

Adams ended on 39 not out, off just 27 balls, as Qaiser Naveed’s maiden century for Portsmouth & Southsea was in a losing cause.

Naveed, whose previous top score had been 75, struck 104 in sharing a third wicket stand of 146 for the fourth wicket with James White (35). Both were eventually dismissed by King (3-63).

No 9 Dean Wilson’s unbeaten 33 helped P & S reach 265 before they were bowled out in the 44th over.

Kerala’s Thomas Jo starred as his side romped to victory on the Isle of Wight.

He struck 15 fours and seven sixes in compiling 154 not out off 130 balls as the visitors rattled up 339-5 at Shanklin & Godshill.

Baiju Kurian lashed six fours and four sixes in his 43-ball 67, helping Jo put on 147 for the fourth wicket. It was Kurian’s highest league score since hitting 108 against Shanklin four years ago.

Skipper Dawn Ambi (5-44) then removed four of the top six - all of whom were bowled - as the hosts dipped to 97-7.

They eventually reached 180 thanks to J Langdon’s unbeaten 69 off 61 balls and Kerala conceding 32 wides in a total of 40 extras.