Stride lifted the curtain on the 2022 Hampshire Women’s League Division 2 campaign with 103 not out against Petersfield in May.

Last weekend, after scoring only 32 runs in her subsequent four league innings, she blasted an unbeaten 152 at The Heath.

It was the highest individual score recorded across the two divisions of the league in 2022.

Railway Triangle's Zoe Stride Picture: Andrew Hurdle

Stride hit 27 fours and a six over mid-wicket in her third Hampshire League hundred, sharing a second wicket stand of 160 with Abi Pearson (47) as Triangle posted a huge 321-6 total off 35 overs.

Jess Codrington chipped in with a useful 30 from 31 balls before Petersfield - bottom of the table, with Triangle only a place above them - were rushed out for 94 in 21.5 overs to lose by a mammoth 227-run margin.

Pearson took 2-13, with the other wickets shared amongst the bowlers and a couple of run-outs. Petersfield skipper Katie Hastie was unable to bat following a foot injury sustained in the field.