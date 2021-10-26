Pedro Ferguson shines as Copnor A&E hammer Bellair to move into top spot in Portsmouth Snooker League

Pedro Ferguson impressed as Copnor A&E hit top spot in the Portsmouth Snooker League Picture: Neil Marshall

Copnor went on the rampage as Mark Tillison, Ant Lacey, Dan Compton and Scott Compton all won two frames, writes STEVE TOMS.

But the night belonged to Pedro Ferguson as he compiled a 64 break in his 2-0 victory. Bellair’s consolation came from Aaron Jones.

Waterlooville A moved up to second after thrashing Copnor D 10-2.

Andy Bushnell won both of his frames for Copnor, but Waterlooville took control through 2-0 wins for Jamie Wilson, Ritchie Burnett, James Green, Frankie Jakeway and Phil Watson (32 break).

Portchester X moved into third place with a 7-5 triumph against Post Office. Portchester got off to a good start as both Mark Kingswell and Matt James both won 2-0. Barry Turner hauled the Posties back into contentio before Andy Macey’s draw took Portchester across the finishing line.

It’s a three-way tie at the top of Division 3 as Bellair X, Craneswater R and Cowplain Z are tied on 25 points.

Bellair X, promoted last season, hammered Waterlooville D 10-2 with Gary Linter, Dave Riddell, Archie Archer and Steve Scott all winning 2-0.

Craneswater R didn’t hold back on North End Bowls Club as their first four players - James Sorrell, skipper Grant Vernon, Colin Sullivan and Chris Davies - opened up an 8-0 advantage. Bowls pair Colin Elliott and Steve McDermott each won a frame.

Cowplain Z are joint top despite their 7-5 defeat against Craneswater Q. Cowplain’s Terry Hickley won 2-0 but Craneswater pair Adam Gillen and Jamie Gray did likewise.

Paul Merrett held his nerve to win 2-0 in the last game and give Emsworth B a 7-5 victory over Waterlooville Xcels.

Steve Cutler (Emsworth) had won both his frames, but Jason Russell cancelled that lead out. Waterlooville Bananas moved to within a point of top spot in Division 3 after playing twice in a week.

Their first game against Pompey Royals ended 6-6 after the latter had enjoyed a fine start with Steve Orchard and Jason Orchard both winning two frames.

The Bananas hit back through doubles from Lee Rendle and Dan Lee.

They then edged another close contest against Cowplain B, winning 7-5. Rendle continued his good form, winning his frames, but that was cancelled out by a Pete Gorvin double.

Lee was the standout performer as he took his side to with a frame of the winning line and Ozzy Rendle obliged by sharing his two frames.