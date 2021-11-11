Pete Wingate, left, netted for Portsmouth 4ths in a 3-3 draw against Chichester Friars. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Playing against their Alton counterparts in a Division 2 Solent fixture, Portsmouth took the lead when a counter attack saw Pellow’s delivery into the D diverted into the net.

The lead was doubled just before half-time after Dan Snelling capped a solo run with a touch past the keeper.

Man of the match Pellow completed the scoring in the second half with a reverse rocket shot into the top right corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘After this moment of brilliance, we remained in shock and decided to play like we didn't know how to pass a ball,’ quipped a team member.

Captain George Gale saw a late effort disallowed.

Portsmouth 2nds crashed to a 5-1 defeat against Isle of Wight 1sts.

Jack Hargreaves and his defensive back four defended counter attacks well before Wight took the lead from a penalty.

A ball over the top of Portsmouth’s defence saw the lead extended before Chris Palmer’s shot was blocked by a defender’s stick.

Adam Nicholls and Caleb Rowlands made some great plays to slow down the opposition, but a card for Sam Hargreaves saw Portsmouth down to ten men.

The second half started with a quick goal from Wight, who capitalised on a mistake made by defender Sebastian Martin.

Two more goals followed against a Portsmouth team who seemed to lose shape amongst a barrage of substitutions.

A consolation came when Palmer picked up an aerial ball from John Farmer and set up Freddie Steel to score.

Jack Hargreaves, who cleared off the line late on, was voted his side’s man of the match in a fixture where Portsmouth ended with 10 players due to another card.

Portsmouth 3rds conceded three times in the second half to lose 4-0 at Fareham 6ths in Division 5 South.

The 4ths netted twice in the final 10 minutes to rescue a point with a 3-3 draw against Chichester Friars in Division 1 Solent.

It was 1-1 at the interval with Pete Wingate cancelling out a Chichester opener.

Portsmouth slipped 3-1 down before Tom Love set up Adam Reilly for a tap in. Five minutes later, Alan Duffy levelled.

Man of the match was keeper Matthew Forrest, whose great saves kept Portsmouth in the game.

Portsmouth 1sts drew 3-3 with Trojans in Division 1 South.

Portsmouth women’s 1sts suffered a heavy loss against Haslemere in Premier Division 2 of the South Central League.

Starting the game in second place, they were thumped 5-1.

Off the back of a win the previous week and an intense pre-match team talk from coach Alf Wilmshurst, Portsmouth started confidently.

They put Haslemere under pressure, forcing the visitors deep into their own half. But this pressure was quickly countered and Haslemere took the lead.

Zoe Wimshurst struck from a short corner but Portsmouth trailed 3-1 at half-time. The second half followed the same pattern and Haslemere added two more goals.

Portsmouth 2nds also conceded three first-half goals in their Division 2 South loss at Bournemouth 3rds.

Portsmouth improved in the second half, with great passes across the pitch from the back, through to the midfield and up to the forwards.

There were also some great drives down the line, especially by Jess Richardson, who eventually set up Christina Nelson for Portsmouth’s sole consolation.

Two goals from Nicky Puckett gave Portsmouth 3rds a 2-0 victory over their Chichester counterparts in Division 1 Solent.

Puckett - who had hit a hat-trick in a 6-1 caning of Havant 3rds the previous week - opened the scoring from a short corner, before adding a second from open play.

Portsmouth were in command with Kate Mason, Jane Noble and player of the match Leah Riddy all impressing.

Portsmouth remained the more attacking side with breaks up the wings, courtesy of Amy Rook and Danni Francis.