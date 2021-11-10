Penalty corner practice for Fareham after coming from behind to record Western Conference win against Chichester

Chris Davey (black) scored twice as Fareham' defeated Chichester. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

They wiped out Chichester' s half-time lead to win 3-1, but the margin of Fareham's victory could have been greater had they not bungled almost all of the numerous set-pieces they created.

To their credit, Chichester defended the situations well, but time and time again Fareham's set plays floundered by mis-control on the edge of the D.

It took them ten minutes into the third quarter before Niall Stott got a shot on target to cancel out the lead teenager Elliott Scott had given Chichester shortly before half-time.

The profligate Chris Davey atoned for several earlier misses to score twice more to give the hosts their third win of the season.

Fareham called to the tune for the lion's share of the first half, building their attacks through midfield trio Kieran Molloy, Phil Larcombe and Fergus Jackson.

‘Credit to Chichester. Their corner defence kept them in the game from early on and conceding the first goal just before half-time took the wind out of our sails somewhat,’ reflected Fareham coach George Harris.

‘My main concern was if the game became stretched we could suffer but we retained our defensive shape well for the most part.

‘From early it would be a case of continuing to trust what we’re doing and not to rush or force the play.

‘I felt that if we could get level then we would go on to win the game simply because of how many chances we were creating.

‘That being said, our own corner defence was tested on a more than a couple of occasions and continued to be outstanding, as it has been for a couple of games now.

‘I was especially pleased with the performances off the bench from the likes of Kieran Page, Josh Steel and Chris Tagg who have been impacting the game more when they’ve come on in recent weeks.

‘With an exceptionally small squad, we will need them to keep performing if we are to go into the winter break strongly.’

Harris reckons Fareham have ‘slightly over performed’ with seven points from nine in the last block.