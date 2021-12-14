Personal milestones reached by Nick Readings and Sarah Cessford at Fareham parkrun

Unattached Readings and Fareham Running Club's Cessford made their way around the 5k course with green over-the-shoulder ribbons to show they were taking part in parkruns number 150 respectively.

The pair are familiar faces at the Fareham Cams Hall Estate course with Readings taking part in the event for the 144th time of his 150 parkruns completed this past weekend.

Meanwhile, for Cessford, this was Fareham parkrun number 141 completed at Fareham to bring up her landmark 150 parkrun total.

Thomas Wallace was the first to make it back in a time of 18mins 33secs, with Fareham Running Club's Peter Abrahams second (18:37) and Mike Carpenter third (18:49).

City of Portsmouth Athletics Club's Evie Grice, taking part in the Fareham event for the first time, was the first female to make it back (20:01).

n Running enthusiast James Baker headed down to take on the Lee parkrun for just the second time last weekend.

The Chichester Runners & Athletics Club member has now completed a grand total of 263 5k Saturday morning events and was first home on his second venture to the Lee seafront course (16:02).

Gosport Road Runners' Luke Willis recorded a personal best course time as he followed Baker home (17:48).

Josh Cullen, of Stubbington Green Runners, also timed a personal Lee PB time of 18:09 as he was third back.

n Southsea had 283 finishers complete their latest 5k seafront event.

Southampton University Triathlon Club course first timer Tom Epton was first to make it home in a time of 16:53.

n Portsmouth Lakeside saw 216 participants manage to complete their 5k course.

While events at Havant (156) and Whiteley (173) last weekend had just under 200 finishers.

1. Kiki, front, and Claire Tata close in on completing the Fareham 5k course Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-71) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2. Runners close in on the Fareham parkrun finish Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-68) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3. James makes his way around the course with young Jessie Lee in tow Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-60) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

4. Sarah Evans and dog Dino make their way around the Fareham course Picture: Keith Woodland (111221-56) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales