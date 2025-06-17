PHU Pirates are the champions

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) Badminton Team, also known as the PHU Pirates, emerged victorious at the recent Inter-Trust Badminton Tournament claiming the title of Overall Champion.

The event took place at the University of Sussex in Brighton and saw participation from nine Trusts across the country.

Demonstrating great skill, the PHU Pirates secured an impressive three gold, two silver and one bronze medal across a variety of competitive categories.

The PHU Pirates team is a vibrant mix of NHS professionals, including nurses, matrons, consultants, chaplains, and healthcare support workers, all united by a shared passion for sport and team spirit.

Niko, Matron for the Emergency Department and a member of the PHU Pirates, reflected on the experience: “It was a true honour to represent Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust as part of our badminton team in the second Inter-Trust competition.

"Competing alongside eight other Trusts, we carried with us not just the drive to win, but the spirit of teamwork, a value that reflects the very heart of our Trust. To our delight, our unity and determination paid off as we outplayed the competition and proudly brought home the title of Overall Champion.

“For our team, it was a moment that reflects personal growth, the power of collaboration, and the joy of achieving something remarkable together.”

Now in its second season, the Inter-Trust Badminton Tournament is more than a competition, it is a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and shared purpose. This year’s theme, “We Swing Forward – Louder, Prouder and United,” resonated strongly among participants from all backgrounds and roles within the NHS.

Kelly Flynn, Team Lead for Mental Health and Wellbeing at PHU, shared her congratulations to the PHU Pirates Badminton team on their impressive win. She said: “Being part of a team can significantly improve overall wellbeing by fostering a sense of belonging, providing social connections and support networks. This can help to reduce stress and anxiety, and boost happiness. Participation as part of a team is rewarding, but being part of the winning team is extra special.”

PHU Pirates' Tournament Achievements

Overall Champion

Best in Team Uniform Award

Gold Medals

-Women’s Doubles – Advanced

-Mixed Doubles – Advanced

-Mixed Doubles – Intermediate

Silver Medals

-Men’s Doubles – Advanced

-Men’s Doubles – Intermediate

Bronze Medal

-Women’s Doubles – Intermediate

Best Player Award

-Women’s Advanced

-Women’s Intermediate

Congratulations to the PHU Pirates for showcasing the best of NHS talent and teamwork, both on and off the court!