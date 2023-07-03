Picture gallery - 27 photos from Round the Island race 2023
The Volvo 70 completed the race in 4 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds.
Second was Notorious in 4:19:04 with Gladiator third in 05:01:40.
Christian Zugel, owner and skipper of ‘Tschuss 2’, said: ‘We are delighted with our race performance.
‘Securing line honours is fantastic – what better way to start a new programme on our new boat.
‘Great sailing, great competition and a fantastic welcome from the Island Sailing Club.’
‘Tschuss 2’ had been training for ten days on the Solent, including a practice race around the Isle of Wight - clockwise, like the original America’s Cup route in 1851.
Tschuss 2 tactician Neal McDonald said: ‘I’ve competed in the race a number of times and can say it was perfect conditions today. It’s such an iconic race in a wonderful setting.’
Zugel is a former German racing driver turned sailor.