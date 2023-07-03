News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
The fleet at St Catherine’s Point. Picture by Paul WyethThe fleet at St Catherine’s Point. Picture by Paul Wyeth
The fleet at St Catherine’s Point. Picture by Paul Wyeth

Picture gallery - 27 photos from Round the Island race 2023

Tschuss 2 was first to finish the iconic Round the Island yacht race at the weekend.
By Simon Carter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:35 BST

The Volvo 70 completed the race in 4 hours, 11 minutes and 18 seconds.

Second was Notorious in 4:19:04 with Gladiator third in 05:01:40.

Christian Zugel, owner and skipper of ‘Tschuss 2’, said: ‘We are delighted with our race performance.

‘Securing line honours is fantastic – what better way to start a new programme on our new boat.

‘Great sailing, great competition and a fantastic welcome from the Island Sailing Club.’

‘Tschuss 2’ had been training for ten days on the Solent, including a practice race around the Isle of Wight - clockwise, like the original America’s Cup route in 1851.

Tschuss 2 tactician Neal McDonald said: ‘I’ve competed in the race a number of times and can say it was perfect conditions today. It’s such an iconic race in a wonderful setting.’

Zugel is a former German racing driver turned sailor.

At the Needles. Picture by Paul Smith

1. At the Needles

At the Needles. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Photo Sales
Passing the Needles lighthouse. Picture by Paul Smith

2. Passing the Needles lighthouse

Passing the Needles lighthouse. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Photo Sales
The crew of Notorious. Picture by Paul Smith

3. The crew of Notorious

The crew of Notorious. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Photo Sales
Nica. Picture by Paul Smith

4. Nica

Nica. Picture by Paul Smith Photo: Paul_Smith

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Isle of Wight