Picture: Mike Cooter

Picture gallery – Fareham parkrun

Nikki Moxham was second out of 184 entrants in the latest Fareham parkrun at the Cams Hall Estate.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:51 pm

The Gosport Road Runners member clocked 19:42 - 18 seconds adrift of Stubbington Green’s David Mallard.

Simon Rowles (19:54) completed the top three in the 268th staging of the event.

Second woman across the finishing line was the Royal Navy’s Jennifer Jenks in 22:09.

Another Gosport Road Runner, Deborah Birch, clocked 30:41 in what was the 60-64 age group veteran’s 100th parkrun.

4. Kirsten Broadley marked her 100th occasion as a Parkrun volunteer

