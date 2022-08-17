Picture gallery – Fareham parkrun
Nikki Moxham was second out of 184 entrants in the latest Fareham parkrun at the Cams Hall Estate.
By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 12:51 pm
The Gosport Road Runners member clocked 19:42 - 18 seconds adrift of Stubbington Green’s David Mallard.
Simon Rowles (19:54) completed the top three in the 268th staging of the event.
Second woman across the finishing line was the Royal Navy’s Jennifer Jenks in 22:09.
Another Gosport Road Runner, Deborah Birch, clocked 30:41 in what was the 60-64 age group veteran’s 100th parkrun.
