Paul Turner was first to finish in 19.29 - 33 seconds ahead of clubmate Brian Wright.
Stubbington Green’s David Mallard, in his 213th parkrun, was third in 20.15, just a second in front of Fareham RC’s Ryan Carter. David Fleet (Fareham RC) completed the top five in 20.25.
Tina Al-Romaithi (British Military Fitness) was the first woman to finish in 22.07 - one place and one second ahead of another 35-39 age group runner, Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches.
Eight of the 144 finishers were first timers at Fareham, including sixth-placed Matt Pillinger (Ordnance Survey) in 20.40.
Page 1 of 3