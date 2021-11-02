Paul Turner was first to finish in 19.29 - 33 seconds ahead of clubmate Brian Wright.

Stubbington Green’s David Mallard, in his 213th parkrun, was third in 20.15, just a second in front of Fareham RC’s Ryan Carter. David Fleet (Fareham RC) completed the top five in 20.25.

Tina Al-Romaithi (British Military Fitness) was the first woman to finish in 22.07 - one place and one second ahead of another 35-39 age group runner, Fareham RC’s Kerry Riches.

Eight of the 144 finishers were first timers at Fareham, including sixth-placed Matt Pillinger (Ordnance Survey) in 20.40.

