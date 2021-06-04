Players past and present took part in the game, which followed the unveiling by club president Peter Edgar of a memorial trophy cabinet in Ron’s name.

Ron passed away peacefully in January, eight months after celebrating his 100th birthday.

He served club cricket with distinction for over half a century, initially as a decent opening batsman with Gosport CC, his home town club, and, after retiring with a back injury, as one of the best known umpires on the circuit. He officiated for over 40 years.

Ron’s widow Hazel and son Martin were among family members at Privett Park for the memorial game.

Pictures by Mike Cooter.

