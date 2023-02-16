Julian Manning continued his superb record at Havant parkruns.

Making his 30th visit to the Staunton Country Park course, the Denmead Striders member was first home in 17:58.

That was the 21st time he had led the field home, and on the other nine occasions he has been runner-up.

This time he finished well clear of the rest of the 222-strong field - second-placed Dean Jones (Vegan Runners) clocking 20:35.

Victory AC’s Joanne Stanford was the first woman to finish, coming in 21st in 21:59. Penelope Meeking (Vegan Runners) was next best, 33rd in 24:06.

On his first visit to the course, Daniel Bradford recorded the highest Southsea parkrun time since December 2021 - 15:27.

The top three all ran under 16 minutes, with Will Sullivan (University of Southampton) clocking 15:55 and William Bryan (North East Project) 15:58.

Evie Grice (City of Portsmouth AC) was the first woman to finish, recording 18:54 for 19th. Amy Chaplin (PGS Yellow, 19:31) was next in 29th.

Paul Osborne clocked 20:19 in the latest Great Salterns parkrun. Next best was Phil Guest (Portsmouth Joggers) in 21:04.

Sheelagh Jones, running in the vets 60-64 age group, was first female to finish, clocking 22:38 for seventh place.

James Copeland recorded his parkrun PB, recording 17:57 to lead home a 268-strong field at Portsmouth Lakeside.

Josh Cottrell (18:44) and Nikki Moxham (Gosport Road Runners, 19:10) completed the top three.

Eastleigh RC’s Martin Stockley led home a 233-strong field at Cams Hall Estate in the latest Fareham parkrun.

He recorded 17:01 - 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Liam Stockdale-Powell with Emlyn Hughes (Fareham RC) third in 17:42.

Marjorie Huet-Martin (Emsworth Joggers) clocked 20:58 for 13th place, the first woman to finish.

The first two home in the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun were both making their debut visit to the seafront venue.

Andrew Green (Uckfield Runners) recorded 17:01 - 15 seconds ahead of Winchester & District’s Paul Gaimster.

First woman to finish was Liv Taylor, 19th in 19:55. Nicola Thomas (Denmead Striders) was next best, clocking 21:04 for 42nd place.

