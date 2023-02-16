Picture gallery – Julian Manning continues superb Havant parkrun record
Julian Manning continued his superb record at Havant parkruns.
Making his 30th visit to the Staunton Country Park course, the Denmead Striders member was first home in 17:58.
That was the 21st time he had led the field home, and on the other nine occasions he has been runner-up.
This time he finished well clear of the rest of the 222-strong field - second-placed Dean Jones (Vegan Runners) clocking 20:35.
Victory AC’s Joanne Stanford was the first woman to finish, coming in 21st in 21:59. Penelope Meeking (Vegan Runners) was next best, 33rd in 24:06.
On his first visit to the course, Daniel Bradford recorded the highest Southsea parkrun time since December 2021 - 15:27.
The top three all ran under 16 minutes, with Will Sullivan (University of Southampton) clocking 15:55 and William Bryan (North East Project) 15:58.
Evie Grice (City of Portsmouth AC) was the first woman to finish, recording 18:54 for 19th. Amy Chaplin (PGS Yellow, 19:31) was next in 29th.
Paul Osborne clocked 20:19 in the latest Great Salterns parkrun. Next best was Phil Guest (Portsmouth Joggers) in 21:04.
Sheelagh Jones, running in the vets 60-64 age group, was first female to finish, clocking 22:38 for seventh place.
James Copeland recorded his parkrun PB, recording 17:57 to lead home a 268-strong field at Portsmouth Lakeside.
Josh Cottrell (18:44) and Nikki Moxham (Gosport Road Runners, 19:10) completed the top three.
Eastleigh RC’s Martin Stockley led home a 233-strong field at Cams Hall Estate in the latest Fareham parkrun.
He recorded 17:01 - 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Liam Stockdale-Powell with Emlyn Hughes (Fareham RC) third in 17:42.
Marjorie Huet-Martin (Emsworth Joggers) clocked 20:58 for 13th place, the first woman to finish.
The first two home in the latest Lee-on-the-Solent parkrun were both making their debut visit to the seafront venue.
Andrew Green (Uckfield Runners) recorded 17:01 - 15 seconds ahead of Winchester & District’s Paul Gaimster.
First woman to finish was Liv Taylor, 19th in 19:55. Nicola Thomas (Denmead Striders) was next best, clocking 21:04 for 42nd place.