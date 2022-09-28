Picture gallery – man dressed as a fox adds Southsea to his long list of parkruns

Tim Marney has been visiting various courses on Saturday mornings for a number of years, wearing a fox outfit.

It was his 158th parkrun, spread out over 87 different 5k courses. Southsea was the 64th he has visited just once, while his greatest number is 31 at Maldon in Essex.

Marney, competing in the 60-64 male vet category, clocked 39:55 at the seafront venue.

The 399th Southsea parkrun attracted a field of 362 with Gianni Shipp (16:56) pipping City of Portsmouth AC’s Robert Fryer by just two seconds for the honour of being first to finish.

Natasha Perry, who clocked 21:00 for 21st place, was the first female to finish. Christine McCullough was 27th, 24 seconds adrift of Perry.

