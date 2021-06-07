Picture gallery – Portsmouth & Southsea v Purbrook, Southern Premier League
Portsmouth & Southsea defeated Purbrook in Division 3 of the Southern Premier League at St James’ Hospital.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:45 am
Matt Benfield (82) and Maxwell Goddard (45) helped P & S total 198-8. Goddard, on only his second appearance after leaving Waterlooville, then bagged 4-8 off eight overs as Purbrook were bowled out for 141 (Brad Mengham 46 not out) to lose by 57 runs.
Pictures by Keith Woodland.
