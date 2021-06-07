Keith Woodland

Picture gallery – Portsmouth & Southsea v Purbrook, Southern Premier League

Portsmouth & Southsea defeated Purbrook in Division 3 of the Southern Premier League at St James’ Hospital.

By Simon Carter
Monday, 7th June 2021, 11:45 am

Matt Benfield (82) and Maxwell Goddard (45) helped P & S total 198-8. Goddard, on only his second appearance after leaving Waterlooville, then bagged 4-8 off eight overs as Purbrook were bowled out for 141 (Brad Mengham 46 not out) to lose by 57 runs.

Pictures by Keith Woodland.

Portsmouth & Southsea's Dean Lee







Portsmouth & Southsea's Alex Davidson has been dismissed







Purbrook's Brad Mengham







Portsmouth & Southsea's Chris Bollam is dismissed






