Stu Avery fires in a shot during Portsmouth's draw with Gillingham at Admiral Lord Nelson School.

Picture gallery – Portsmouth v Gillingham, South Central Hockey League, Lord Admiral Nelson School

Portsmouth brought the curtain down on their South Central Hockey League campaign with a 1 -1 home draw against Gillingham.

By Simon Carter
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 9:03 am

The city side ended the campaign third with 12 wins from 22 games, finishing six points behind runners-up Hamble.

Pictures by Paul Collins

3. Portsmouth 1sts v Gillingham South Central Hockey League at Admiral Lord Nelson School. Will Hartley is obstructed.

Portsmouth's Will Hartley is obstructed.

Photo: Paul Collins

4. Portsmouth 1sts v Gillingham South Central Hockey League at Admiral Lord Nelson School. Will Hartley.

Portsmouth's Will Hartley.

Photo: Paul Collins

