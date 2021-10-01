Pictures by Keith Woodland
1. Havant Sirens. Back (from left) Fiona Beaumont, Hannah Masterton, Josie Gittoes, Katie Morris, Rhia Cox, Lauren Gillingham, Sianne Lown, Lauren Stapleton, Sara KG. Front: Rebecca Vaughn, Jade Woods, Meg Esser, Lauryn Bailey, Emma Griggs, Lucy Goodman, Summer Vamplew
Keith Woodland
Photo: -
2. Portsmouth Ladies. Back (from left): Dani Burgess, Siobhan Palmer, Hannah Thomas, Jodie O’Leary, Lucy Greenwood, Monique Crouch, Rosie Staples, Rebekah Hoffman. Middle: Liane Cates, Tally Aslam, Rebecca Sadler, Paige Kittle, Suzie Yaldiz, Fern Duesbury, Luna Marvin, Amy Hares. Front: Becky Bowskill, Emily Hare
Keith Woodland (260921-923)
Photo: -
3. Portsmouth 2nds v Havant Sirens (red/white)
Keith Woodland
Photo: -
4. Portsmouth 2nds v Havant Sirens (red/white)
Keith Woodland
Photo: -