Picture gallery – Portsmouth Valkyries RFC 2nds 22, Havant Sirens RFC 10 – Rugby Camp

Two tries from winger Dani Burgess helped Portsmouth Valkyries 2nds beat Havant Sirens 22-10 in their first-ever Women’s NC3SE match at Rugby Camp.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 1st October 2021, 12:56 pm

Pictures by Keith Woodland

1. Havant Sirens. Back (from left) Fiona Beaumont, Hannah Masterton, Josie Gittoes, Katie Morris, Rhia Cox, Lauren Gillingham, Sianne Lown, Lauren Stapleton, Sara KG. Front: Rebecca Vaughn, Jade Woods, Meg Esser, Lauryn Bailey, Emma Griggs, Lucy Goodman, Summer Vamplew

2. Portsmouth Ladies. Back (from left): Dani Burgess, Siobhan Palmer, Hannah Thomas, Jodie O’Leary, Lucy Greenwood, Monique Crouch, Rosie Staples, Rebekah Hoffman. Middle: Liane Cates, Tally Aslam, Rebecca Sadler, Paige Kittle, Suzie Yaldiz, Fern Duesbury, Luna Marvin, Amy Hares. Front: Becky Bowskill, Emily Hare

3. Portsmouth 2nds v Havant Sirens (red/white)

4. Portsmouth 2nds v Havant Sirens (red/white)

