SportOther SportNeil Marshall Picture gallery – Portsmouth women's 1sts 2 Milton Keynes 1, South Central Hockey LeaguePortsmouth women's 1sts came from behind against Milton Keynes to collect their first points of the South Central Premier Division 2 campaign.By Simon CarterWednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:39 pm Alex Johnson, on her debut, and Katie Spooner netted.Pictures: Neil Marshall