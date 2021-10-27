The Vegan Runners club runner (male 45-49 category) donned a blue costume to complete the 5k run while pushing his daughter in her pram.

Of the 381 runners who took part, Jeffrey finished 167th in 26.39.

Rob Arkell (Stubbington Green Runners, male 35-39 category) was first home in a new PB of 16.26 - just four seconds ahead of Mike Liddell. It was Arkell’s second Southsea run and his first since November 2015.

Another Stubbington Green runner, Daisy McClements, was first woman to finish - she was 24th in 20.08.

