Picture gallery - Rugby Against Cancer charity walk
A group of fundraisers have raised over £66,000 for Rugby Against Cancer after an 80-mile walk over the hottest weekend of the year so far.
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:07 am
The 63-strong team of walkers left Guy’s Hospital in London on Saturday morning and didn’t stop – apart from a couple of food breaks – until they arrived at Portsmouth RFC’s Rugby Camp HQ in Hilsea at around 5pm the following day.
Rugby Against Cancer founder Aaron Beesley – one of the walkers – had initially wanted the event to raise £30,000.
Pictures by Sam Stephenson.
