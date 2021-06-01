Sam Stephenson

Picture gallery - Rugby Against Cancer charity walk

A group of fundraisers have raised over £66,000 for Rugby Against Cancer after an 80-mile walk over the hottest weekend of the year so far.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 8:07 am

The 63-strong team of walkers left Guy’s Hospital in London on Saturday morning and didn’t stop – apart from a couple of food breaks – until they arrived at Portsmouth RFC’s Rugby Camp HQ in Hilsea at around 5pm the following day.

Rugby Against Cancer founder Aaron Beesley – one of the walkers – had initially wanted the event to raise £30,000.

Pictures by Sam Stephenson.

1. Rugby fundraising walk finishes at Portsmouth RFC

Sam Stephenson

Photo: -

Buy photo

2. Charity walker Vicky Cooper at Rugby Camp

Sam Stephenson

Photo: -

Buy photo

3. Walkers near Rugby Camp

Sam Stephenson

Photo: -

Buy photo

4. Chris and Louise Morrow

Sam Stephenson

Photo: -

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3