Southsea 10s rugby union tournament in aid of Rugby Against Cancer, Portsmouth RFC
The fifth Southsea 10s Challenge tournament was held at Rugby Camp, the home of Portsmouth RFC, in aid of Rugby Against Cancer.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 2:00 pm
And, fittingly, it was the team competing under the name of the charity that won the competition.
They topped their five-team qualifying group before beating Alton, the other group winners, in the grand final.
In a 10-team event, other winners were Solent Vikings/Portsmouth Vengaboys (Plate, joint winners), Fareham (Bowl), Portsmouth Honey Badgers (Port Cup) and Staines (Wooden Spoon).
Each team could name a 15-man squad, but only 10 players could appear in the group games which consisted of round robin ties of two 10-minute halves.
