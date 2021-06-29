And, fittingly, it was the team competing under the name of the charity that won the competition.

They topped their five-team qualifying group before beating Alton, the other group winners, in the grand final.

In a 10-team event, other winners were Solent Vikings/Portsmouth Vengaboys (Plate, joint winners), Fareham (Bowl), Portsmouth Honey Badgers (Port Cup) and Staines (Wooden Spoon).

Each team could name a 15-man squad, but only 10 players could appear in the group games which consisted of round robin ties of two 10-minute halves.

