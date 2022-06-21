The right-arm seamer - a senior lecturer at the University of Portsmouth - bagged five wickets in the 3rds one-run victory at Rugby Camp.

Goraya dismissed both Kerala openers cheaply as they set about chasing Portsmouth’s 174-9 total.

And right at the death, when it looked as if the hosts would win, Goraya (5-53) clean bowled both Sarath Santhosh (33) and last man Renil Michael (0) as Kerala were all out for 173.

Earlier, Nimal Valsan (44) and Pradheesh Panamchickal (33) had rebuilt the innings after the other five members of Kerala’s top seven had mustered just 16 runs between them.

Portsmouth openers Saf Musthaffa (45) and James Dunford (30) top scored after they had been inserted. Hari Joshi, after one wicket in his first three league games of the season, bagged 4-37.

