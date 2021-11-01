SportOther SportKeith Woodland (301021-111) Picture gallery – US Portsmouth v Tottonians 2nds, Hampshire 1US Portsmouth slumped to defeat in their latest Hampshire 1 fixture.By Simon CarterMonday, 1st November 2021, 10:23 amUpdated Monday, 1st November 2021, 10:26 am They were beaten 34-10 at Burnaby Road by Tottonians 2nds.Pictures: Keith Woodland1. USP (red/blue) v Tottonians 2ndsKeith Woodland (301021-220)Photo: - Photo Sales2. USP (red/black) v Tottonians 2ndsKeith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo Sales3. USP's Kade Barradell, rightKeith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo Sales4. USP's Cameron Moore attempts to make a tackleKeith WoodlandPhoto: - Photo SalesPortsmouthHampshireKeith WoodlandNext Page Page 1 of 3