Picture special: parkrunners take to Lee-on-the-Solent 5k course in perfect conditions

Conditions were perfect at the idyllic seafront setting for runners to complete their Saturday morning 5k.

There were just shy of 400 parkrunners who turned out to take part, with 399 runners making it home.

First time visitor Gary Connell did not allow himself too long to take in the seafront scenery, though, as he was first to make it back in a time of 17mins 24secs.

Angela Lewis used the latest Lee parkrun to continue her preparations for next month's virtual London Marathon.

Lewis, who will be running the world-renowned marathon to raise money for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance service, came home in 54:00 at the 5k Lee course.

See if you can spot yourself in our selection of pictures from photographer Neil Marshall, who was at last weekend’s Lee parkrun.

Elsewhere, Southsea broke through the 400 barrier for number of finishers in the latest parkrun event.

Another seafront course, the weather was beautiful with 402 runners totalled to complete the course.

n Fareham parkrun continues to prove popular following the post-pandemic resumption of events.

They totalled 337 finishers in the latest round of parkrun last weekend.

Portsmouth Triathletes’ runner Zippy Grice is a course regular and he was timed as first to complete the 5k in a time of 18:11.

There was a personal best time for City of Portsmouth Athletics Club’s Samuel Colbourne, who followed in second (18:21).

n Well-known runner James Baker decided to take in the Havant parkrun last weekend.

The Chichester-based runner has now clocked up an incredible 252 parkruns and was first home at Havant (16:47).

Baker was one of 244 who took to and completed the course in the latest event.

n Portsmouth Lakeside played host to a parkrun event and saw 208 finishers on Saturday.

Leading them home was Victory Athletics Club’s Richard Turner in a personal best time of 19:11.

