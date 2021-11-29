Picture special: Portsmouth depleted but players step up in first-team spotlight against Old Walcountians

And the Portsmouth chief hailed the efforts of those who stepped in for first-team duty in the 36-12 loss at Rugby Camp.

Richards had no complaints that his troops were beaten on the day, although he did admit the final margin of defeat was a little unjust after the efforts from his players.

Portsmouth were struck by a huge number of 54 squad members unavailable across their senior team set-up.

But given the tough circumstances faced for the Old Walcountians visit, Richards was relatively pleased with how those thrust into the first-team equation handled things.

The Portsmouth head coach said: ‘They’re (Old Walcountians) a good outfit. Again, we had 54 unavailable for the weekend between the squad, but I was really pleased with the performance of the boys who stepped into a first-team shirt.

‘We had a couple of young lads, those who perhaps aren’t always involved with the first-team, being asked to step up.

‘We’ve got boys who are stepping up and doing the best for us, that’s all you can ask.’

The half-time deficit was just five points with Rusiate Rokilibau's try leaving Portsmouth 10-5 behind at the break.

The hosts were playing into the wind in the second half and Old Walcountians soon whipped up a storm with three quickfire tries to open up a 29-5 advantage.

Anthony Fooks went over to drag the score back to 29-12 but the visitors grabbed a sixth try of the day late on to ease to victory.

