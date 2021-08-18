Picture special: Runners and volunteers at the latest Portsmouth Lakeside parkrun

Events in England were given the green light to start again on July 24 after a prolonged absence because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some courses have seen a dip in numbers with those remaining wary of the threat of the Covid-19 spread.

However, great numbers have still returned to take on the parkrun 5k events on a Saturday morning.

Last weekend, Portsmouth Lakeside had 194 finishers complete the event, with Julian Manning the first of those home in a time of 17mins 33sec. It was a little way down on the course record of 429 to make it home in a single event.

Nevertheless, parkrun UK is back and photographer Keith Woodland took a trip down to Portsmouth Lakeside to capture some of the runners and volunteers last weekend. See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery.

Event director Rob Hall (white bib) and a number of Portsmouth Lakeside volunteers.

Alex Ford makes his way around the course with dog Bonny

Helen Brandt pushes baby Erin around the Portsmouth Lakeside event.

Nicky Luxford makes it home.