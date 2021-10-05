Picture special: Southsea parkrun reaches event landmark - plus all the latest from Lee, Fareham, Havant and Portsmouth Lakeside courses

The seafront course hosted a parkrun event for 350th time last Saturday.

To mark the milestone occasion, there were 292 finishers who took part and the usual army of volunteers who ensure events are staged weekly.

In total, there have been 15,974 finishers since the Southsea parkrun was launched, calculating at an average of 318 runners who make back to complete the 5k course on a weekly basis.

Benedict Saunby, of Salisbury Athletics & Running Club, was the first back in exactly 18 minutes on a special day for Southsea parkrun.

Both Damon Howard and Nick Onslow did not let that, pushing hard right to the end, reaching the finish in an identical time of 18:15.

n There were a little more than 300 finishers who took on the latest Lee-on-the-Solent event.

Another seafront course, they were 302 runners to make it to the finish on the Promenade last Saturday.

Stubbington Green Runners' Andy Simpson (18:18) was the first of another sizeable Lee parkrun turnout to make it back.

n Fareham and Portsmouth Lakeside courses welcomed a combined total of more than 400 parkrunners for their most recent respective events.

Christopher Pearce ran in a personal best time (18:15) as he was the first of 216 runners who ventured to Fareham this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth Lakeside saw 226 participants take part with Denmead Striders' Julian Manning making it back first (17:53).

n At the Havant parkrun, 188 finishers followed Paul Mitchinson (19:17) after he was first home at Staunton Country Park.

