Dave Woodacre and Richard Billings helped Soberton win, while Russ Anderson (right) was part of the successful Knowle Puffins team

He celebrated a hat-trick of wins as Platinum drubbed clubmates Rhodium 8-2. Krystian Fijalrowski replied by beating Adam Hyde and Mike Cooksley.

Soberton A caned Generation Iridium 8-2 helped by hat-tricks from Dave Woodacre and Richard Billings. Colin Jones and Gareth Scaddan replied by beating Robin Plunkett in the fifth set, while Jones took heavy looper Billings to a close four setter.

Cowplain Cocktails crushed Knowle Valiant 9-1 with Roger Winkworth and John Taylor both winning their three matches. Ray Jarratt prevented the whitewash by beating Kevin Muldowney.

Andrew Smith and Dylan Linsell both recorded hat-tricks as Portsmouth Black thrashed Knowle Rovers 8-2.

Phoenix Satellites defeated two-man Cowplain Alexandra 8-2, helped by a treble from Duncan Poole. Chris Corner (Alex) beating Andrew Tiller and Neil Lockton - the latter 16-14 in the fifth set.

Division 2 leaders Knowle Puffins scraped past Phoenix Saturn 6-4 with doubles from Brian Greenwood, Ricky Hensman and Russ Anderson.

Knowle Tenacity triumphed by the same score at Soberton B thanks to John Cooper (3), Keith Bunyan and Dave Mcintosh. Tony Nelson (2), Adrian Hunt and Chris Langdale replied. Avenue Dodos thrashed lowly Phoenix Pluto 9-1 helped by hat tricks from Tony Dummer and Keith Ginn. Pluto replied when Roger Fearn beat Phil Stride.

Cowplain Yellow beat Sporting St Clares 8-2 with maximums from Pete Newman and Steve Waterson.

Portsmouth Cherry whitewashed Emsworth Oysters with their line-up of Alfred Matthew, Tomek Legg and Christian Sim.

Phoenix Pluto won 6-4 at home to Portsmouth Cobalt, Tim Clarkson and Stephen Woodford both collecting trebles.

Division 3 leaders Emsworth Cygnets - Samuel Yu, Amy Jones and Matt Dennison - whitewashed Soberton C.

Second placed Cowplain Magenta won 7-3 against Phoenix Jupiter with Mike Lee, Fred Dowding and Bob Shaw all winning twice. Gilbert Burnett (2) and Richard Hodgson replied. Ethan Cooksley and William Jayne recorded trebles as Generation Gold trounced Portsmouth Azure 9-1. Eric Palacz avoided the whitewash by beating Georgious Patrikis.

Eastoke Leopards remain unbeaten after five matches following an 8-2 thumping of Cowplain Crimson. Matthew Saunders and Andrew Summers recorded trebles while Gary Bannister only lost to Derek Wilson.