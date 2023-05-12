‘Playing golf for a living can also be a grind as well as your dream.

Flashback - Hayling's Darren Walkley receives the Delhi Trophy from Hockley Golf Club captain Stephen Moore in 2014. Picture by Andrew Griffin.

The best Hampshire amateurs are heading to Twyford Down for the 36-hole strokeplay Delhi Trophy competition, and Walkley has the chance to close in on Ryan Henley’s record of five wins – all achieved in a row from 2009.

Walkley ended that run by winning the Delhi in 2014, on his way to claiming the inaugural Hampshire Order of Merit, with points awarded for top 10 finishes in the leading men’s opens across the county plus Hampshire Golf’s big three championships.

He followed that by defending both the Delhi and the Cullen Quaich trophy 12 months later, winning his first Hampshire, IoW and Channel Islands Amateur Championship in 2015, before turning pro at the end of that season.

Now after six years playing on the likes of the now defunct EuroPro Tour and Germany’s ProTour – Europe’s leading feeder tour into the Challenge Tour – Walkley came close to claiming Blackmoor GC’s prestigious nationally-ranked Selborne Salver on his competitive return to the amateur ranks last month.

Now a member at Liphook, the former Hayling ace admitted he aims to be as competitive as he can be in 2023, but will not be setting any season-long goals.

The 32-year old, a late bloomer after joining Hayling in 2011, said: ‘Make no mistake, every time I peg it up, I am going out there to win, every time.

‘But I am not going to be able to commit to playing in everything – whether that is individual Order of Merit events, or if Hampshire want me back in the first team.

‘I have two kids now, and my oldest son Trent is seriously into his motocross, so I have to balance that priority with my golf.

‘My time as a golf pro, playing against some of Europe’s up- and-coming talents – who are now starting to win on the DP World Tour – has made me a much better player.’

Indeed Walkley – who finished 16th on the ProTour Order of Merit in 2019 – was teeing it up with the likes of Germany’s Hurly Long and last week’s Italian Open winner Adrian Meronk, as well as Finland’s Sami Valimaki and France’s Antoine Rozner, who have all won on tour since the pandemic.

‘Having played in that kind of company, I am not going to say I want to win this, or win that now I am playing county golf again,’ he added.

But when I do play, I am thinking about winning and not much else – other than wanting to enjoy my golf more now.

‘Playing golf for a living can also be a grind as well as your dream.

‘I have spoken recently about the pressures travelling around the Continent brought – and how I had to learn to cope with loneliness and boredom of being away from home for long periods.

‘It’s not great for your mental health, especially when the results are not going the way you want, or need.

‘When Covid came along – just as I was starting to get some success – and I could not earn anything to support my young family, I had to make the decision to quit.

‘So having fun and enjoying my golf is really important, especially after what happened to my brother Alfie.’

Walkley’s younger brother died after suffering with addiction and depression, aged just 20, in 2020.

A golf day at Crookhorn’s Portsmouth Golf Centre, on the day of the King’s coronation, raised nearly £4,000 for United Minds – the not-for- profit mental health organisation – in memory of Alfie.