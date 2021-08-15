Pompey Problem Mikey McKinson sets sights on 'world-level' scene after overcoming latest challenge against Poland's Przemyslaw Runowski

Mikey McKinson with his WBO Global and European and WBC international silver and world youth belts. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The Pompey Problem proved exactly that with his dominant unanimous decision win over Przemyslaw Runowski on the Fight Camp 2 show in Matchroom supremo Eddie Hearn' s garden last night.

McKinson, 27, already ranked fourth in the WBO world rankings prior to the successful first defence of his WBO Global welterweight belt, could even climb higher up the standings after his dominant victory over the Pole.

And the southpaw, now with an perfect 21-0 professional record, is intent on taking another step up in his next bout - eyeing a 'world-level or former world champion' opponent next or a massive domestic showdown with either Amir Khan, Conor Benn, Kell Brook, Josh Kelly.

McKinson said: ‘I’m happy we finally got it done, I deserve a big name next, so it’s all down to Mr Eddie (Hearn) and my management team to find me them big names.

‘I would want a fight that would benefit me and not benefit others (next).

‘I know there are a lot of domestic names there and people who were calling my name on Twitter last night but they’re names I don’t necessarily need.

‘I think my manager and Eddie (Hearn) have got plans for me, my rankings only going to get better with the WBO, I’m fourth now and that could even go up.

‘We’ll just wait and see (what’s next), but maybe like a world-level fighter or a former world champion - I would like.

‘I want to keep pushing on, I don’t want to sit at the same level, personally, most of those domestic names are levels below me who are calling me out.

‘There are four names that I would say yes if it was domestically and those would be Khan (Amir), Brook (Kell), Benn (Connor) or Kelly (Josh).’

McKinson confessed he had felt some pre-fight nerves given the fact - unusually for him - he was placed as favourite to come out on top against Runowski.

For much of his career, he has stepped into the ring with an underdog tag and defeated the odds.

But McKinson could not have been happier with the way he cruised to victory over Pole Runowski.

He said: ‘To be honest, I was a bit nervous going into the fight. It was a dangerous fight and a lot of people were saying I had it easy - I didn’t like that at all when people kept saying that.

‘But I was born to be on shows like that, with my name in lights and these big, spectacular events. I’m only going to produce the goods, I never crumble.

‘There were times in there when I felt myself hurt him, I visibly hurt him a couple of times, but I got back to the corner and my dad said to box to instructions.